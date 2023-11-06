The Denver Broncos are coming out of their Bye Week after completely dismantling the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs last week and that boost of confidence could be just what this franchise needed to jump start a near decade-long slump. It won’t get any easy as they must take down a struggling and desperate Buffalo Bills team on the road and on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 7.5-point road underdogs to the Bills in Week 10. The over/under stands at 46.5 for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Bills betting odds

Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

ATS Betting Lines: Buffalo -7.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +280 / Buffalo -355

Over/Under: 46.5

This one is tough to go with Denver on. I think they just had their biggest win in years and they should be able to win a lot more games down the stretch with that confidence, but this Bills team is going to be playing with desperation and they have the talent to be dangerous with that mentality.

One way the Broncos could attack this team is with a heavy dose of Javonte Williams and the run game. The Bills rush defense has been suspect and long, sustained drives will help keep Josh Allen and that offense from finding any rhythm. I think that will end up keeping this a very close game, but I just don’t know if the Broncos will be able to do enough in a hostile environment to come out victorious. If they do, though, they might not lose again for a month! My hope if they do lose this game is that the outcome is close and exciting. Keep that confidence level elevated despite a potential loss and start trying to stack wins against lesser opponents over the next four weeks.

What do you think Broncos Country?