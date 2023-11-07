Broncos announce plans for new training facility and team headquarters set to open in 2026

Earlier today, the Broncos announced their plans to build a brand new training facility and team quarters at the current site. The entire build will be privately funded by the Broncos ownership group and they will begin construction this spring and be completed with the build in advance of the 2026 NFL season.

Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner in a statement said the “vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning and teamwork”. He continues by stating the headquarters will be player-centered with an “efficient layout” and have the latest amenities. He concluded by saying that having the football and business operations on the same campus will “foster a championship environment”.

According to the Broncos press release, the new team headquarters will be located directly west of the current building and connect to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse which was built in 2014. In total, the new build will cover 320,000 feet on the Broncos' 26-acre campus.

Broncos President Damani Leech said in a statement that “this is a transformative time for the Denver Broncos” and that the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has demonstrated a “deep and impactful commitment to investing in world-class facilities”.

The team also announced that this construction will not impact the Broncos' day-to-day operations and the team plans to continue to have fans at training camp but have temporary seating arrangements for them.

The press release detailed the layout of the Broncos' new headquarters. They stated that despite the size of the new building, “the player path of travel will be reduced to increase efficiency”.

While the size of the Broncos’ headquarters will be significantly larger than the existing facility, the player path of travel will be reduced to increase efficiency. The connection between the new facility and the weight room, indoor practice field and walk-thru area will further improve efficiencies along with underground parking and various floors dedicated to football and business operations.

The first floor of the building will be home to player spaces as they call them and will be 1⁄ 3 larger than the current space to accommodate an expanded player locker room, sports performance areas, and meeting rooms. The second floor of the building will have your football operations staff while the third floor will have your business operations.

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the decision to build a new facility was made after owners Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner, and President Damani Leech toured facilities of the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

When the Walter-Penner ownership group bought the Broncos, they became the richest owners in the NFL and they are flexing their financial strength here. Giving the team a new headquarters which will benefit everyone and paying for all of it is nice to see. The fact they toured other facilities and noticed that they were lacking compared to other franchises and decided to make a change is a good sign.

With these massive changes coming to their team headquarters and training facility, you have to assume that a new stadium will be on the horizon for the Broncos sometime in the near future.