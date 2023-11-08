The Denver Broncos have a chance to do something they haven’t done in what feels like 84 years.

The Broncos can stack massive wins on top of each other and completely change their season. Denver is coming off a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there are still questions as to whether that win was legit or was a fluke. The Broncos have a chance put themselves squarely in the playoff discussion with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t think Denver has a chance against the host Bills. The Broncos are over a touchdown underdog to Buffalo in Monday’s game.

Offensive Rankings

Denver: Twenty-second in overall offense (302.1 yards per game), 11th in rushing offense (116.8 YPG), 28th in passing offense (185.4 YPG), 16th in scoring offense (21.1 points per game).

Buffalo: Fifth in overall offense (370.2 yards per game), 16th in rushing offense (108.1 YPG), fifth in passing offense (262.1 YPG), fifth in scoring offense (21.5 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

Denver: Thirty-second in total defense (405.9 yards per game), 32nd in rushing defense (154.1 YPG), 26th in passing defense (251.8 YPG), tied for 31st in scoring defense (28.3 points per game).

Buffalo: Seventeenth in total defense (334.0 yards per game), 18th in rushing defense (114.4 YPG), 14th in passing defense (219.6 YPG), fifth in scoring defense (17.8 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Monday’s game.

Run the ball

Denver needs to run the ball and control both the line of scrimmage and time of possession. When the Broncos effectively run the ball, that sets up Russell Wilson and the offense. To throw out an overused metaphor, it’s the spoon that stirs the drink and brings everything together. At least on offense, running the ball was the main reason Denver beat the Chiefs. This needs to be the plan on Monday if the Broncos are going to have a puncher’s chance at pulling the upset. — Ian St. Clair

Win the turnover battle

The bricks can’t afford to give the ball away because the offense is still not hitting on all cylinders. The defense needs to force some and that’s gonna be difficult because Josh Allen is great at shrugging off pressure and still making plays. We’re going to need the defense to strip the ball like they did last game. — Joe Mahoney

Pressure, Pressure, Pressure

The only way to keep this score low and a win possible is to make Josh Allen’s life a living Hell for 60 minutes. The Broncos young edge rushers are going to have to take over this game and force Allen to make quicker throws and hasty decisions with the football. They did that against Patrick Mahomes and it led to four turnovers on defense. They will need to do it again here on the road during Monday Night Football. — Tim Lynch

Score

Not in a condescending way, but take advantage of the scoring opportunities when they arrive. Putting points on the board will put pressure on the Bills offense. It could force them into mistakes on offense that will lead to more scoring opportunities. It’s a circle. — Adam Malnati

Dominate the Line of Scrimmage

Whether it’s offense or defense, the Broncos need to win in the trenches on Monday Night Football. As Ian said, running the ball against the Bills is a sound recipe for victory. That means the guys up front need to pave the way for Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin to be effective. Defensively, the Broncos defensive line will have to generate pressure on Josh Allen and clog up running lanes to stop their ground game. This will allow them to control the clock and set the pace of the game. — Christopher Hart

What are your keys to Monday’s game?