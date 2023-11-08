Broncos Reacts Week 10: The Denver Broncos have a chance to leave the past behind them

Just a short while ago, the Denver Broncos were 1-5 coming off yet another loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense played well, so fan confidence in that week did bounce slightly off its low following the loss to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

However, something had changed in that loss to Kansas City. Denver came out against a weak Green Bay Packers team and held on for a close win. The offensive issues continued to plague the Broncos since their first win over the Chicago Bears, but that all changed when the Chiefs came back to town in Week 8.

After that dominating performance in all three phases, confidence soared in this weekly poll. As of last week, 81% of Broncos fans were confident the team was heading in the right direction. And why not? They finally snapped that 16-game losing streak to the hated Chiefs. However, now that we’d had a healthy 10 days to reflect, do you think this shift is here to stay? Vote below and we’ll share the results on Friday.

