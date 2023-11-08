3 keys to the Broncos having a winning season

The Denver Broncos have had a rough start of it so far this season. But with a 2 game-winning streak going into the bye with an impressive win over the dominant division champions in recent years, Broncos Country is seeing a glimmer of hope.

I do see a possibility for this team to keep being competitive week in and week out. That means they have a shot to finish on the right side of 500 for the first time since 2016. They are in the middle of figuring themselves out under new head coach Sean Payton. That means there is still plenty of work to do. So I give you the 3 things I think I’d tweak if I were calling the shots in order to help this team improve.

1) Get Jaleel McLaughlin more carries

I don’t want to take anything away from how well Javonte Williams is playing. He’s phenomenal and doing a great job in every facet of what is expected out of the running back position.

That being said, McLaughlin adds more of a spark to the offense and averages over 8 yards per carry. I’m not saying he needs to get anything close to 50% of the snaps, but if we could get him in the 20-30% range, it would lead to an uptick in offensive production.

2) Get more targets for Marvin Mims, Jr.

Mims is electrifying with the ball in his hands. The Broncos need to stop limiting these opportunities to the kick return game. Find ways to get him the ball either deep or in space and let him work (this is a no-brainer, honestly).

3) Keep P.J. Locke involved in the secondary

Kareem Jackson will be back and able to play after this week’s game. When he is cleared to return, the Broncos need to find a way to keep getting P.J. Locke snaps. Not because Locke is an improvement (he’s not), but because Locke is the future and he needs to keep getting work on the field in order to develop. He already has shown that he’s not a liability and we’ll get to see him again this week with starting duties. Those snaps he’s getting are precious to his development and he is a key to the future of this defensive backfield.

Broncos News

Broncos announce plans for new state-of-the-art training facility

The Broncos’ new facility will aim to enhance player health and performance while bringing football and business operations staff together.

Post bye-week task: Get Marvin Mims Jr. more chances - Denver Sports

Marvin Mims Jr. remains an explosive threat on special teams. But how can the Broncos give him more offensive chances?

Other NFL News

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Will Levis will be starting QB for rest of 2023 season; Ryan Tannehill to be backup

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Will Levis will be the team's starter for the rest of the 2023 season. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup.

NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

At the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, 10 teams are currently either .500 or within one game of .500. So, how many of those middlers are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Adam Schein has the answers!

Cowboys signing recently reinstated WR Martavis Bryant to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are signing free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rams to sign QB Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford; Brett Rypien waived

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on George Pickens' drama: 'It is a pebble in my shoe'

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed George Pickens' frustrations and drama surrounding the wideout.

Jets' Aaron Rodgers hints at return timeline - 'Few fortnights' - ESPN

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers hinted on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he could be back on the field in "a few fortnights," which would be around Christmas.

How the Browns built one of the NFL's best defenses - ESPN

The Browns' defense has gone from middling unit to one of the league's most dominant. Here's how.

The Story You Missed About C.J. Stroud’s Amazing Performance - Sports Illustrated

His 470 yards and five touchdowns against the Buccaneers do a nice job of showing his dominance. But there’s a lot more to it for the Texans’ quarterback. Plus, notes on the Giants, Patriots, Chiefs, Jets, Cardinals, Vikings and Steelers.

Troy Aikman Showed Why He’s the Best NFL Analyst on TV During Chargers-Jets - Sports Illustrated

He pulled no punches in talking about the awful play of New York and Zach Wilson.