NFL picks for Week 10 of the 2023 season as Broncos face Bills on MNF

Welcome to Week 10!

It seems nothing can stop one of us from running away with this thing. I had another awful week, so it looks like it’ll be me and Laurie fighting over the Las Vegas Raiders spot (last place). I am doubtful anyone catches Chris at this point. He’d need a pretty epic collapse now. However, if we were betting money on our spread picks I’d be in the green, but still just behind Chris on that front too. And, of course, no one is catching Laurie on the over/under picks.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 10 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. For this week, I think the New England Patriots might be a good pick at home but I found it hard to stomach the pick. If they are going to win any games down the stretch, this could be one of them. I also like the Jacksonville Jaguars at home over the San Francisco 49ers. There’s also the Raiders who are fresh off their ‘dead cat bounce’ game after firing Josh McDaniels. I am sure the New York Jets will let me down.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, I had one of the worst scores on the week so I am on the brink of falling out of the Top 10 in our MHR Challengers group. The leaders are getting much closer. Bixbys Hooman is only two games up on second place and there are people stacking close behind them too.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!