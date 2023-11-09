Thursday Night Football Week 10: Panthers at Bears Open Thread

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers are battling it out for the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with an important caveat. The Bears have both picks. They will also be without Justin Fields in this game, which could give a slight edge to the Panthers here as they do have a pretty good defense despite only having one win on the season.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Even if Justin Fields was playing in this game, I would have probably stuck with the Panthers pick here. He’d like come in a bit rusty anyway. Carolina actually has a Top 5 defense in yards, so they just need a little bit of offense to compete against a team like the Bears. I’ll take them here to win outright.

