Broncos vs. Bills Week 10 practice participation report: Thursday

The Buffalo Bills have been bitten by the injury bug this season and will likely see near half their starting defense unable to suit up against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football this week. There is concern the Bills brought Von Miller back too soon from injury too, but he is back and will face his former team for the first time since leaving.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be different, for sure,’’ Miller said. “It’ll be fun. It’s not like a revenge game or anything like that. I left on good terms. We won a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in that facility. I didn’t have any bad blood with anybody in there.”

He hasn’t been very effective this season after coming back from his second ACL injury in his career. But you have to figure he’ll come out playing his best this week and Denver better be ready for it.

Here is your full Broncos-Bills practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL Ben Powers G Ankle FULL

Bills injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Christian Benford CB Hamstring DNP Leonard Floyd DE Illness DNP Micah Hyde S Neck/Stinger DNP Jordan Poyer S Shin DNP Terrel Bernard LB Concussion LIMITED A.J. Klein LB Back LIMITED Baylon Spector LB Hamstring LIMITED Josh Allen QB Shoulder (Right) FULL