Broncos vs. Bills Week 10 practice participation report: Thursday

The Buffalo Bills have been bitten by the injury bug this season and will likely see near half their starting defense unable to suit up against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football this week. There is concern the Bills brought Von Miller back too soon from injury too, but he is back and will face his former team for the first time since leaving.
“It’ll be fun. It’ll be different, for sure,’’ Miller said. “It’ll be fun. It’s not like a revenge game or anything like that. I left on good terms. We won a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in that facility. I didn’t have any bad blood with anybody in there.”
He hasn’t been very effective this season after coming back from his second ACL injury in his career. But you have to figure he’ll come out playing his best this week and Denver better be ready for it.
Here is your full Broncos-Bills practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|Ben Powers
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
Bills injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck/Stinger
|DNP
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Shin
|DNP
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|A.J. Klein
|LB
|Back
|LIMITED
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Shoulder (Right)
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
