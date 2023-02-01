Broncos season superlatives: Fan vote results

We are now a month removed from the regular season, which hopefully means that our feelings have now settled and our minds are a little more rational. But also it’s totally understandable if this head coaching search has driven you deeper into madness. It certainly has had that kind of effect on the media.

But here is the place where you, Broncos Country, have let it be known who you thought the performers of the year were. Let’s see your award winners for these five superlatives from the 2022-23 season. The results were taken from polls on our Instagram, so make sure to follow us! And let us know in the comments if you agree with the results or not.

Surprise Player of the Year: Alex Singleton

The Broncos signed linebacker Alex Singleton in free agency, and it’s safe to say that he had his best season yet. This is a guy who has only been progressing as time has gone by, surpassing his previous year’s tackle numbers three times in a row now. When Josey Jewell went down early in the year, Singleton took full advantage of his opportunity and turned into a reliable, consistent, starting linebacker for the Broncos. The highlight of his season has to be his near record-breaking performance against the Chargers where he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the 2nd most solo tackles in a game with 19.

Most Improved: Jerry Jeudy

Much like Singleton, there is no doubt that Jerry Jeudy had the best season of his career in 2022. Even with an underperforming quarterback, an anemic offense, and injuries, he managed to record 156 more scrimmage yards than his previous best, and he put up three more touchdowns than his previous best season. We might be able to give a lot of the blame to Courtland Sutton missing time due to injury. Before that, Sutton was seen as WR1 in Denver, but when Jeudy had to be “the man”, not only did he shine, he showed what we were all expecting to see when he was drafted 15th overall in 2020. That top WR spot should be his to lose heading into next season.

Most Dominant Player of the Year: Pat Surtain II

When you look up the term “lock down” in the proverbial NFL dictionary, you will come across a pitcure of Pat Surtain. Following a tremendous rookie season, Surtain once again put the league on notice, and he got the respect he deserved when it came to both the player and media All-Pro votes. Game after game (besides a small stretch) Surtain put the clamps on the opposition’s top receivers. He ruined the days of players like D.K. Metcalf, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, and Deebo Samuel. Surtain also finished the year as the 2nd-highest graded cornerback according to PFF, scoring an 86.8. Champ Bailey 2.0, or can he be something even better?

Best Position Group: Defensive backs

Now while you might be surprised that this award shockingly won’t go to the offensive line, the defensive backfield performed extremely well this season. We all know how well Surtain was, but Justin Simmons was almost as dominant, P.J. Locke had a good year, Kareem Jackson was a valuable asset, Caden Sterns was solid, and rookie Damarri Mathis seems to be a very promising prospect. This is a group that combined for 11 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, four recovered fumbles, and 425 tackles. This was absolutely the most exciting position group to watch this season.

Coach of the Year: Ejiro Evero

There was little to no question about who this award was going to go to. The only other option might have been Jerry Rosburg for what he did at the end of the year, but that doesn’t really compare to what Evero did all year long. The Broncos boasted the 7th best total defense, and produced an 1st team All-Pro player, a 2nd team All-Pro player, and a handful of Pro Bowl snubs. And Evero was able to do this while having to make up for the league’s worst offense. If the Broncos were able to put up just 20 points per game, they would have ended the year 11-6. There is a reason Evero has been getting looks as a head coach, and I would say that a head coaching job would be well deserved.