3 key priorities now that the Broncos have their head coach

I’m as stoked as anyone in Broncos Country that the Broncos have signed Sean Payton as their head coach. Yes, trading away daft capital hurts, but getting a known commodity who can be a real actual head coach for this team is worth it.

So now that we’re not all melting down about who the head coach is, what are the top priorities for the Sean Payton-led Broncos?

1) Get Vic Fangio back as the defensive coordinator

Some guys just aren’t cut out to be head coaches. Leadership at that level is a different skill set than what coordinators typically have. Wade Phillips is one guy that I can say pretty soundly wasn’t good at being a head coach. But he was one of the best defensive coordinators this game has ever seen.

Vic Fangio is in that same discussion and for that reason the Broncos need to get him back in Denver.

2) Bring back Mike Munchak

One of the stupidest things that Nathaniel Hacket did (and it is but one of many), was getting rid of Mike Munchak. He’s a superb offensive line coach that elevates players.

If there’s even a sliver of a chance he’s still interested in coaching the Broncos need to bring him back. The same players he coached (for the most part) took a huge step back in 2022 and getting a legit line coach online will help the offense greatly.

3) Find some more draft capital

Before the draft gets here, we need to find out how much we can get for one of our stars. We hate to see any good players go, but this team could benefit from making a sound trade for high draft picks for the likes of Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, or Randy Gregory.

Don’t get me wrong here, I like each of those players, but this roster needs work. Now that we have a legit head coach, we need to look far more seriously at building with solid young players who are smart, talented, and resilient.

Your turn

What do you think, Broncos Country? Who else would you like to see on this list? Where do you stand on trading some of the top of our salary cap hits? Hit me up in the comments and let me know what you think.

