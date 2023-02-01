 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos’ Twitter jubilant over Sean Payton hire

Because...duh.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

When news broke yesterday that Sean Payton was actually hired as the Broncos new head coach, it almost seemed anti-climatic. The usual hoopla and rumors that circle for days before it happens had dissipated and much of Broncos Country (including yours truly) assumed it probably wasn’t in the Cards (pun - and capitalization - intended).

But Greg Penner proved his savvy as a not just a negotiator but also a non-leaker, so when Adam Schefter announced the hire, it felt like it came out of nowhere.

But of course, it hadn’t.

And once Broncos Country started believing the news - as it still sort of trickled out of Dove Valley - the celebrations began.

For the doubters concerned about the draft capital given up to the Saints (2023 first-rounder, a 2024 second-rounder and third-rounder), there were reminders about the true benefit of a winning coach.

