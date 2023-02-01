Broncos’ Twitter jubilant over Sean Payton hire

When news broke yesterday that Sean Payton was actually hired as the Broncos new head coach, it almost seemed anti-climatic. The usual hoopla and rumors that circle for days before it happens had dissipated and much of Broncos Country (including yours truly) assumed it probably wasn’t in the Cards (pun - and capitalization - intended).
But Greg Penner proved his savvy as a not just a negotiator but also a non-leaker, so when Adam Schefter announced the hire, it felt like it came out of nowhere.
But of course, it hadn’t.
Coming soon: pic.twitter.com/WXYooLSDBF— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023
And once Broncos Country started believing the news - as it still sort of trickled out of Dove Valley - the celebrations began.
January 31, 2023
Big Mood #LFG #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/raFavdgOB7— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 31, 2023
Let the fun begin!!! pic.twitter.com/wlQBn6KDGH— Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) January 31, 2023
Couldn’t be more excited about the @SeanPayton hire in Denver! LG!— Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) January 31, 2023
Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2023
Broncos’ Country, LET’S RIDE.
Colorado football fans getting Coach Prime and Sean Payton in the same off season. Not bad.— Jim Benemann (@jimbcbs4) January 31, 2023
Sean Payton is the perfect hire for Russell Wilson, perfect.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 31, 2023
Under Sean Payton:
Drew Brees: Super Bowl MVP
Teddy Bridgewater: 5-1
Jameis Winston: 5-2
Taysom Hill: 7-2
pic.twitter.com/Lo6pqRxwaS
For the doubters concerned about the draft capital given up to the Saints (2023 first-rounder, a 2024 second-rounder and third-rounder), there were reminders about the true benefit of a winning coach.
Broncos fans need to realize Sean Payton is worth so much more than drafting a guard or running back at 30th overall.— Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) January 31, 2023
Said this on air and on my #Broncos podcast. #Broncos hired a winner, simply put. The challenge is real in Denver. But Payton’s resume speaks for itself #Denver7 https://t.co/LN5Lt4oO3E— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 1, 2023
Sean Payton is a home run hire for the Broncos. Great double down move to get Russell Wilson back on track. Big key: Payton is gonna be able to sell Wilson on why certain plays can work and build back his confidence and do the things Wilson does wellhttps://t.co/Tr61Muz0qi— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 1, 2023
Since Sean Payton is relevant again, here's a 21-minute cutup of all of the Saints' goal-line passing touchdowns from 2012-2018:https://t.co/w0QO00Ooc8— Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) February 1, 2023
Trading Bradley Chubb for Sean Payton seems like good value— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 1, 2023
Loading comments...