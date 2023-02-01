Broncos’ Twitter jubilant over Sean Payton hire

When news broke yesterday that Sean Payton was actually hired as the Broncos new head coach, it almost seemed anti-climatic. The usual hoopla and rumors that circle for days before it happens had dissipated and much of Broncos Country (including yours truly) assumed it probably wasn’t in the Cards (pun - and capitalization - intended).

But Greg Penner proved his savvy as a not just a negotiator but also a non-leaker, so when Adam Schefter announced the hire, it felt like it came out of nowhere.

But of course, it hadn’t.

And once Broncos Country started believing the news - as it still sort of trickled out of Dove Valley - the celebrations began.

Let the fun begin!!! pic.twitter.com/wlQBn6KDGH — Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) January 31, 2023

Couldn’t be more excited about the @SeanPayton hire in Denver! LG! — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) January 31, 2023

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.

Broncos’ Country, LET’S RIDE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 31, 2023

Colorado football fans getting Coach Prime and Sean Payton in the same off season. Not bad. — Jim Benemann (@jimbcbs4) January 31, 2023

Sean Payton is the perfect hire for Russell Wilson, perfect.



Under Sean Payton:



Drew Brees: Super Bowl MVP



Teddy Bridgewater: 5-1



Jameis Winston: 5-2



Taysom Hill: 7-2



pic.twitter.com/Lo6pqRxwaS — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 31, 2023

For the doubters concerned about the draft capital given up to the Saints (2023 first-rounder, a 2024 second-rounder and third-rounder), there were reminders about the true benefit of a winning coach.

Broncos fans need to realize Sean Payton is worth so much more than drafting a guard or running back at 30th overall. — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) January 31, 2023

Said this on air and on my #Broncos podcast. #Broncos hired a winner, simply put. The challenge is real in Denver. But Payton’s resume speaks for itself #Denver7 https://t.co/LN5Lt4oO3E — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 1, 2023

Sean Payton is a home run hire for the Broncos. Great double down move to get Russell Wilson back on track. Big key: Payton is gonna be able to sell Wilson on why certain plays can work and build back his confidence and do the things Wilson does wellhttps://t.co/Tr61Muz0qi — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 1, 2023

Since Sean Payton is relevant again, here's a 21-minute cutup of all of the Saints' goal-line passing touchdowns from 2012-2018:https://t.co/w0QO00Ooc8 — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) February 1, 2023