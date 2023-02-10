Broncos fans much more confident in direction of team after Sean Payton hiring

Earlier this week, I decided to take a temperature check on Denver Broncos fans after they’ve had a week or two to digest the hiring of Sean Payton as the team’s next head coach. I expected some to reserve confidence after being burned so badly by last year’s hire, but I was wrong. By a count of 95%, fans overwhelmingly love the direction of the team and feel confident in the Payton hiring.
In our first post-Payton hiring poll, 67% of you also felt his hiring will turn the Broncos into a playoff contender. It would seem all signs are pointing towards Broncos Owner & CEO George Penner making the correct moves - at least for us fans - to get this franchise back on the right track towards success.
I’m still kind of in the “show me first” mood when it comes to getting hyped this season. I remain hopeful that this hiring and pairing with Russell Wilson will turn things around in year one, but I need to see this team perform in the regular season before I buy in fully. I have been fooled one too many times in the years since Super Bowl 50, but I somehow remain optimistic even now!
This data was gathered by SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
