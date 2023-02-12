Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

It is Super Bowl Sunday and for Denver Broncos fans, we probably won’t be all that interested in watching the game today. With the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in yet another title game after winning their seventh consecutive AFC West title, I just don’t care to see it. Then again, I will still party with the rest of the country. Because why not.

Super Bowl XVII

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Mile High time

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Channel: Fox | Online Stream: FuboTV

Super Bowl 57 Preview

The number one and number two offenses in the NFL will square off in the Super Bowl and I would expect there to be plenty of offensive fireworks between these two teams.

Given that reality, I would expect this game to come down to the defense that makes the bigger impact. The Chiefs had a middling defense this season, but were stout against the pass. However, the Eagles love to run the ball and the Chiefs ranked 20th this year. Meanwhile, no team got after the quarterback like the Eagles defensive front this season. Their third ranked defense is underrated and was overshadowed by the San Francisco 49ers defense a bit.

With a quarterback like Mahomes, you can never count the Chiefs out in any game. That is especially true when the referees are doing their best to give them every break. As long as this game isn’t fixed by dubious officiating, I still think it’ll come down to which defense steps up the most.

Super Bowl 2023 Prediction

Fly Eagles Fly. Eagles 33, Chiefs 29.

Mahomes will do Mahomes type things, but I think the Eagles defensive front is going to be the deciding factor in this game. Their ability to put pressure on quarterbacks will likely give the Eagles more opportunities to put points on the board, while limiting Mahomes’ ability to match it over the course of 60 minutes of football.

As much as I hate the Chiefs, they are still good enough to beat anyone on any given Sunday so despite me thinking the Eagles are the more complete team and the likely winner today, Mahomes could just win the game anyway.

What is your score prediction for this Super Bowl? Share in the comments section below!