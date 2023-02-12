Super Bowl 2023 player props: Chiefs vs. Eagles best parlay

50.4 million Americans have bet a total of $16 billion on the Super Bowl today, so here is one last parlay idea just in case you wanted some stake in the game.

Travis Kelce Any Time TD Scorer

Miles Sanders Any Time TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco U46.5 Rush Yards

Alternate Spread U59.5 Total Points

Odds: +1009 ($10 to win $100.90)

Odds and lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet #1: We’ve seen Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connect for a touchdown in playoffs 13 times, which is the second most in NFL history between a QB-pass catcher duo. If the Kansas City Chiefs want to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense, Kelce needs to make an impact in this game and most importantly get in the end zone.

Bet #2: The second bet in the parlay deals with the Eagles offense finding the end zone, more specifically Miles Sanders. Sanders scored twice two weeks ago in the NFC Championship game against the best defense in the league (the San Francisco 49ers). As we know, the Eagles offensive line can dictate any game and if they can do it against the 49ers, I believe they can do it against the Chiefs.

Bet #3: The Eagles dominate the trenches both on offense and defense. The Eagles’ defense specifically are an incredibly physical and hard hitting unit, which might provide trouble for the Kansas City run game. That is why I’ve decided on adding the starting running back for the Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco, to have less than 46.5 rushing yards. If the Eagles can limit the run and keep the Chiefs in third and long scenarios, it can simply the game for their defense and gives opportunities for their pass rush to make a play on Mahomes.

Bet #4: Despite most analysts predicting a shootout in this Super Bowl, I believe these two very well coached and talented teams will be prepared to not allow their opponent to not score more than 30 points each. Points will be scored but not so much to go over a total of 59.5.

Comment below who you think is winning.... I’m going Eagles.