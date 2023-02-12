Good morning, Broncos Country!

Hopefully this is the year.

Now that the 2023 class of the Pro Football of Fame has been announced, it’s time for Randy Gradishar and Mike Shanahan to get their place. It’s beyond time these two Denver Broncos greats get inducted into the supposed museum in Canton, Ohio.

The fact Gradishar and Shanahan still aren’t in is a sham and a shame.

MHR has covered Gradishar’s lack of enshrinement for years. Various writers have stated the obvious, in different ways, that Gradishar is one of the greatest linebackers on one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

Shanahan is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the league and his impact is still being felt given the number of head coaches from his tree who still use his offense.

Everyone in Broncos Country knows Gradishar and Shanahan are Hall of Famers. It’s about time the people responsible for putting players and coaches in the “museum” figured it out as well.

Hopefully this time next year Gradishar and Shanahan get their place in the Hall of Fame.

