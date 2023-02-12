Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles - Live Coverage

Welcome to Super Bowl LVII!

Unfortunately for us Denver Broncos fans, we will get to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play for another championship this year. However, they face a surprisingly strong Philadelphia Eagles team that finished second in total offense and third in total defense.

While Mahomes won the MVP award, because that award is more about who the media likes the most than who is actually the MVP, it is clear that the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts was the actual most valuable player in 2022. He went from ‘supposed bust’ to ‘mega superstar’ in a year and single handedly turn the Eagles into the best team in the NFL this season.

I think the two biggest matchups to watch in this game that will decided the outcome is the following:

Eagles rushing attack vs. Chiefs run defense: Kansas City finished 20th against the run and the Eagles are one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL this season. If the Chiefs can stop Jalen Hurts on the ground, then that would significantly improve their chances to win today. If not, well they better hope for some Mahomes magic. Chiefs offense line vs. Eagles front seven: I’ve talked about this a lot in my previews of the Eagles, but their front seven is as good as the Broncos 2015 front seven. They get after the quarterback like no other defense this year and if they can consistently put Mahomes under duress in this game then I think they win this game.

Those are my two keys to the game. I have the Eagles winning this game 33-29. Fly Eagles Fly!