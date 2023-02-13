Broncos Country joins nation in disdain for Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

It was a good Super Bowl - at least as far as a game not involving the Broncos and instead involving one of their most hated rivals could go.

Until it became a total sham.

Because when the refs make a call at a crucial point in the game that ultimately decides the winner...well, it’s a sham.

And, of course, it would be the Chiefs who benefit.

The one silver lining, however, was the collective meltdown on Twitter over the horrible officiating. You love to see it.

My favorite came from Dre’Mont Jones (who’s had himself a week on Twitter) - or rather from a response to Jones’ tweet by none other than Broncos’ president Damani Leech.

We all do, Dre. We all do. #BroncosCountry — Damani Leech (@dleech9) February 13, 2023

And the reactions only got better from there.

The refs when the Eagles were about to get the ball back pic.twitter.com/kHo6pV6372 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 13, 2023

The NFL is brilliant… tired of everybody complaining about the shitty field on Twitter so they made a horse shit called the end of the game to take the focus off the field! — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) February 13, 2023

The refs showing up in the 4th quarter to save the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/KFZrKqko6y — Cautiously Optimistic Sabres Fan (@PeterkaToQuinn) February 13, 2023

Kansas City literally gets bailed out by the refs every close game — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 13, 2023

Decisive holding penalty called on the Eagles.



It's an incredibly lame way for this game to be decided but can also see a (very slight) jersey tug pic.twitter.com/l7TJjVF2eo — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) February 13, 2023

No, talk about the shit ass refs bending over backwards once again for the Chiefs. https://t.co/UMQXfRWTOf — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) February 13, 2023

I’m with Scotty. Terrible, terrible, terrible way to end that game.

The Super Bowl, no less.

Boo Chiefs. Boo refs.

Even a Raiders fan of all people gets it.

We should use the cap space we save from Derek Carr to sign the #refs.. they’re undefeated this postseason. @NFLOfficiating — RC (@RaiderCody) February 13, 2023

