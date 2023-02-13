Javonte Williams provides update on knee rehab

We got an update on Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams and his rehab from a devastating knee injury last season. Troy Renck caught up with him this week and noted that Williams will be staying in Denver this offseason to continue working back from tearing both his ACL and LCL.

#Broncos RB @javontewill33 will remain in Denver this offseason as he continues his rehab from ACL surgery. He’s in good spirits. “I am able to do everything they ask me to do.” That’s a good sign for a hell of a runner who was missed last season #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 14, 2023

“I am able to do everything they ask me to do,” Williams told Renck.

It is a long road back from the kind of knee injury he suffered. One could compare his situation to the one suffered by J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2021 season. While the injuries were not identical as Dobbins had a bit more going on with his knee injury, but both players had torn ACL and LCLs.

Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season and eventually return to the field in Week 3 last season. Even then, he didn’t look like his normal self and ultimately went back on injured reserve from Weeks 7-12. When he finally did return, he noted he felt 100% for the first time since his injury and went on to light things up in the final four games he played. He carried the ball 57 times for 397 yards and a touchdown, with two 100-yard games.

I shared all that to caution patience with Javonte Williams and his recovery. Dobbins needed about 15 months to get right, which means we could see Williams return much later than we all hope. It sounds like he is on track in his recovery timeframe, but the big question even once he is cleared to play is when he’ll regain that explosiveness and power he is known for.

The team should probably look to add more depth to the position group. Latavius Murray seems like an obvious re-signing, but adding another running back in the draft could be a smart move also.