Josh McDaniels has run out another one

Like many of you out there in Broncos Country, I’ve got no love whatsoever for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They suck. They have always sucked. They will always suck.

We just saw a season where our team was abysmal that was topped off with a Super Bowl marred with another nonsense flag to hand the chefs a * win *.

It is a rough time out here in Broncos Country.

But seeing Josh McDaniels derp up the Raiders and lose the best QB they’ve had in a long time puts a big smile on my face.

Also, I just want to put it out there that Carr is a good QB. I’m glad he’s getting out of that miserable situation and getting a new start for his career. I’ll wish him all the best unless he’s playing our team.

Broncos News

Denver-Broncos-2023-draft-picks

While Denver sent the 29th-overall pick to New Orleans when the team named Sean Payton as head coach, the Broncos have a pair of top-100 picks and five picks in all.

