What is the top Broncos free agency need?

Now that the Denver Broncos finally have a head coach and that putrid Super Bowl game is out of the way, it is officially the offseason and free agency is just around the corner.

Here are Mile High Report, we’ll begin previewing some of the free agents that we feel the Broncos could take a look at signing next month. However, we’ll start things off with a little Broncos Country Reacts survey.

The offensive line has been much-discussed by us fans for longer than we’d care to admit. We know that Sean Payton and the Broncos are going to have to address those positions in free agency and/or the draft and soon. Since I know that’d be the top poll winner if included, I decided to focus on what other position groups fans think definitely need to be looked at this offseason.

In looking over the roster, these were the four contenders for the #2 top need behind the offensive line this offseason. Give us your vote and we’ll recap the results in another post on Friday or Saturday.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QYX7D8/">Please take our survey</a>

