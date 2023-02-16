AFC West Roster Holes in 3 Sentences or Less

Let’s take a look at what positions the AFC West as a whole should look at to improve in 2023.

Denver Broncos- Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle

The Broncos offensive line has been the talk of the town; they allowed 63 sacks (the most in the league) and were among the bottom half in rush yards per game. For the second position, I was debating between either inside linebacker or defensive tackle and I’ve decided to give defensive tackle the nod as a bigger issue for the Broncos instead of linebacker. With some new bigger bodies in the middle of the defensive line, hopefully that will help the Broncos have a more consistent run defense and be able to collapse the pocket up the middle on quarterback drop backs.

Kansas City Chiefs- Wide Receiver, Defensive Back

Just because they won the Super Bowl doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Patrick Mahomes is a wizard and his play alone was able to make up for the lack of talent the Chiefs have at wide receiver this season, nevertheless the position still needs to be upgraded next season. The Chiefs secondary struggled in the Super Bowl and showed that they still need more talent on the back end of that defense if they want to keep beating Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Trevor Lawrence in playoffs for years to come.

Las Vegas Raiders- Quarterback, Defensive Back

Derek Carr is leaving town so the most important position in sports is left vacant for Las Vegas, unless Josh McDaniels thinks Jarrett Stidham is the guy (he isn’t). I would say the Raiders should draft a defensive back in this year’s draft because their secondary was atrocious allowing the fourth most passing yards per game last season, but I seriously question their drafting ability. I recommend the Raiders look at free agency for some sure-fire studs.

Los Angeles Chargers- Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver

It has been back to back years of pathetic run stopping ability from the Chargers defense, ranking in the top five worst run defenses in 2021 and 2022. Get someone big on the defensive line to clog up some holes and save some clock for Justin Herbert to win you the game. With the Chargers being $23 million over the cap, Keenan Allen might be a cap casualty as a result leaving a gaping hole at the WR1 position in Los Angeles unless Brandon Staley thinks Mike Williams is ready to assume that role in 2023.

