Report: Vance Joseph will interview for the Broncos defensive coordinator job tomorrow

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos will interview Vance Joseph for their defensive coordinator job tomorrow. Joseph has been informed that he will be “released” by the Cardinals and is free to interview with any interested teams.

Joseph also to interview later w/Eagles for their DC job. Joseph was released from Cards' contract after 4 yrs as their DC. (1st by @JosinaAnderson). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 16, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are also reported to have some interest in Joseph and will interview with them later as well.

It was reported earlier today that the Broncos have also interviewed Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator job, but that Rex Ryan remains the favorite for the job. Joseph will join Sean Desai, Rex Ryan, Kris Richard, defensive backs coach Christian Parker, Mike Zimmer(rumored), and Brian Flores(hired by the Vikings) as the coaches who have interviewed for the defensive coordinator job.

As we know, Vance Joseph was the Denver Broncos head coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In those two seasons, he had an 11-21 record for the Broncos and was fired at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Since then, he has been the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. However, with Kingsbury fired and the Cardinals hiring a defensive-minded head coach in Jonathan Gannon, Vance Joseph appears to be an odd man out in Arizona.

While in Arizona, Joseph’s defenses were average at best and that was also the case during his stint as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2016. So, his track record as a defensive coordinator is not very good.

Per national reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Rex Ryan remains the favorite for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job, but local reports are stating the Broncos are doing their due diligence here and the situation remains fluid. So, we shall see how this all plays out in the coming days. Will the Broncos bring Rex Ryan from the TV booth, or will be they reunite with their former head coach Vance Joseph?