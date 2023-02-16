Broncos Country is happy to believe in Sean Payton

We have used phrases like this before, but for the Denver Broncos it’s in Sean we trust.

When Sean Payton was announced as the new head coach, it was apparent that the Walton-Penner group was looking to completely overhaul their new purchase. All the money they put into purchasing the team was not just to join a club, it was to put the Broncos back on top of it.

And now we sit and wait for Sean Payton to assemble his coaching staff. Waiting seems to be all we can do. The process has been slow, or as Ian called it on Broncos Odds and Endzones, methodical.

That’s a better word for it. Payton isn’t going to rush into anything. He has spoken about how he assembled his staff when he got the job in New Orleans. As the head coach of the Saints he wanted to put together a coaching staff as fast as possible.

With the Broncos he is looking to be slow to hire and quick to fire. I am sure we are all tired of the different coaching sayings that have circulated through Denver, but this isn’t your run of the mill, “death by inches” or “leader of men”. Payton is giving us a glimpse into the new approach that Denver will be taking.

There is no rush. It’s about fit. If that’s Rex Ryan, or even Vance Joseph, as the defensive coordinator, so be it. It all comes down to the phrase, In Sean We Trust.

I’m sure some of the things he does will cause many of us to scratch our heads, or shrug out shoulders. We won’t always know what to think. We won’t necessarily understand the process, but it’s a new day in Dove Valley.

Payton is here to change the culture. More than that, however, he is here to build something that can propel him into the conversation of greatest coaches of all time.

Turning the perrenial bottom feeder Saints into a yearly Super Bowl contender was an incredible accomplishment. Bringing the Broncos back to true relevancy as an annual contender while competing with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would be a huge feather in his cap.

For now, we will have to wait to see what Payton can build in Denver. As I told Ian, whatever he wants to do, great. I’m all in. The last 7 seasons has been abysmal. In Sean We Trust, or at least I do.