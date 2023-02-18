Pat Surtain II believes Sean Payton will bring winning culture to Broncos

Most of the news this week has been around the Denver Broncos search for coordinators and coaching staff under new head coach Sean Payton. We should expect that process to wrap up very soon and we’ll be shifting hard towards free agency coverage next week.

There was one comment this week that I found interesting. Cornerback Pat Surtain was asked about the Sean Payton hire at his foundation launch this week and he is excited to get things going.

“Sean Payton, I believe, is a great hire and I can’t wait to get to work with him,” Surtain told the Denver Post at his foundation launch this week. “I think he’ll provide the team with what’s necessary, which is a winning culture in the organization. His resume speaks for itself. He’s a guy that can give you Super Bowls, can give you that winning attitude, the leadership qualities that you look for in a head coach. I’m really excited.”

That winning culture comment struck a chord with me. After seven years of ever degrading culture within the organization, I came out of this season thinking massive change was now required. Honestly, I expected wholesale change and even popular veteran players are no longer safe from being moved. However, with the hiring of Payton and the expectations that come along with hiring a head coach with such a long record of success in the NFL, maybe the pieces are in place on this roster already that a winning culture can be installed by someone like Payton.

Surtain’s comments helped reinforce that hope. Obviously, we’ll have to see how things play out, but I’m excited to see how things play out.

Horse Tracks

Broncos All-Pro Pat Surtain “really excited” to play for Sean Payton

Broncos All-Pro CB Pat Surtain says he’s “really” excited to play for new head coach Sean Payton, who will be his third coach in as many seasons in Denver.

Taking a look at reported candidates for Head Coach Sean Payton’s staff

On this episode of "Broncos Now," Sydney Jones is joined by Phil Milani to discuss some of the reported coaching candidates for the defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator positions. Plus, they look ahead to the 2023 NFL Combine.

Broncos hire Mike Westhoff as assistant head coach

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has hired long-time NFL assistant/special teams coach Mike Westhoff to be the assistant head coach.

Ben Kotwica to be Broncos' special teams coordinator, according to reports

The Broncos have come to an agreement with Ben Kotwica to be their special teams coordinator as part of Sean Payton's new coaching staff, according to multiple media reports.

Sean Payton wants Broncos franchise "maniacal about the details"

Broncos CEO Greg Penner said he sees in Sean Payton a coach with "incredible passion and intensity." Payton himself says his attention to detail is "maniacal." They think it will lead Denver to wins.

5 best in franchise history who never won a Super Bowl

History never remembers the losers, but we look back and remember five of the best Denver Broncos who never won a Super Bowl.

Broncos' Sean Payton says he will dial up “rugby scrum” play until NFL changes rule

The Eagles mastered the art of the quarterback sneak by exploiting the rule that lets players push a ball carrier forward, and Sean Payton wants to employ the same strategy.

