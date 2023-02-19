Sean Payton takes methodical approach to hiring Broncos coaching staff

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Sean Payton is in no rush to hire his coaching staff.

And that’s by design.

The new Denver Broncos coach said a few things over the course of Super Bowl week that really stood out. The first was, “Slow to hire, quick to fire.” You want to ensure you have a great fit and that takes time.

That ties into the other interesting quote from Payton at Super Bowl week. He said he was learning from his time with the New Orleans Saints when he was quick to put his coaching staff together and he realized that wasn’t the right approach. So Payton is taking a much more methodical course of action for his second time around with the Broncos.

Of course now that I’m writing this and talked about it on a podcast, Payton will hire his staff in the next 24 hours. But still, the methodical approach is the correct one.

Find the right fit.

Take the time to really talk with the candidates and see if the vision aligns. Hopefully one of the questions Payton is asking his defensive coordinator candidates is how they plan to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once Payton gets a feeling or it clicks, he’ll make his decision.

A lot of work is in front of Payton, the Broncos and the new staff. It won’t be an easy lift to get this franchise back where we all want it to be. Payton taking the time to make sure he has the the right people in place to help him that make that happen is a great sign.

