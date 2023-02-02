Does Sean Payton make the Broncos a playoff team in 2023?

We’re back with a SB Nation Reacts survey this week, because the Denver Broncos have made the big splash at head coach to bring in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to turn this franchise around. That is the big news this week.

The question is around whether or not the addition of Payton instantly makes this team a playoff contender. We thought that was the case when the franchise added Russell Wilson last March, but that Nathaniel Hackett offense turned out to be absolutely inept. The Broncos got more out of Paxton Lynch back in 2016-17 than they could under Hackett’s playcalling. That’s not to say Wilson doesn’t have to work to do, but I am saying he could have played much better under different playcalling.

So, looking at this roster and knowing that Payton has a history of scheming an offense that maximizes the talent on his offenses. From tight end seem routes to Jimmy Graham to a run-heavy focus around the likes of Alvin Kamara, Payton morphs his plays and designs to do the most damage to defenses. There is a reason why his offenses finished in the Top 10 in all but a handful of times during his 15 seasons of actively coaching the Saints. In nine of those seasons, they finished Top 3 in scoring. That wasn’t all Drew Brees.

Does all that mean he’ll instantly turn this team in to a 9-10 win team in 2023? Let’s see where Broncos Country stands in this week’s survey below!