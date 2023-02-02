Report: Broncos’ HC Sean Payton to meet with Ejiro Evero on Thursday to discuss defensive coordinator position

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is already looking to build out his staff for the 2023 season and the first meeting he is taking is with current Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. It has been rumored that Evero would like to exit Denver and is a candidate for a head coaching job elsewhere, but does remain under contract with the Broncos as their defensive coordinator.

New Broncos coach Sean Payton and Ejiro Evero, still under contract as Broncos DC, will talk today about the possibility of him staying. Evero remains a HC candidate in Indy and Arizona and has strong DC interest elsewhere. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 2, 2023

The Broncos defense proved to be fairly good last season and their play despite mounting injuries rocketed first-year defensive coordinator Evero to elite status. He has had multiple teams interested in both getting him as a coordinator and as a head coach.

This news broke shortly before it was announced that former Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio had decided to move on to the Miami Dolphins, taking that job over reuniting with the Broncos.

After speaking with multiple teams about their defensive coordinator position, Vic Fangio has decided to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator and officially will accept the position on the Miami staff after the Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2023

It’ll be interesting to learn how this meeting between Payton and Evero goes. It’s been somewhat of an open secret that Evero is looking to leave, but if the two end up developing a good rapport then we could see Evero return to coach the Broncos stout defense again next season.

As a Broncos fan, this would be the ideal outcome. Payton can focus entire on the offensive side of the ball and Evero can continue to coach up an already Top 10 defense. The pairing could produce a playoff-caliber team in Denver for the first time in nearly a decade.