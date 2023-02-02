Broncos’ 2023 Head Coaching staff tracker: news and rumors

Sean Payton has yet to be “officially” hired by the Denver Broncos, but he is already working on creating his coaching staff. I expect a complete overhaul of the offensive staff while the defensive staff will depend on Ejiro Evero remaining the Broncos' defensive coordinator. However, this is expected to be a far more experienced staff and a much better-looking one on paper than the one we saw assembled last year by Nathaniel Hackett.

So let us take a look at all the news and rumors surrounding Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s coaching staff.

