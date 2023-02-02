Broncos’ 2023 Head Coaching staff tracker: news and rumors

Sean Payton has yet to be “officially” hired by the Denver Broncos, but he is already working on creating his coaching staff. I expect a complete overhaul of the offensive staff while the defensive staff will depend on Ejiro Evero remaining the Broncos' defensive coordinator. However, this is expected to be a far more experienced staff and a much better-looking one on paper than the one we saw assembled last year by Nathaniel Hackett.
So let us take a look at all the news and rumors surrounding Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s coaching staff.
News and Rumors
- Broncos were reportedly in talks with former head coach Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.
- The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly waiting to seek permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position. There is reportedly buzz that wants to join Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota. The two were on the same staff under Sean McVay in Los Angeles with the Rams.
- Sean Payton has reportedly met with Ejiro Evero on Wednesday night and will again today to discuss his future with the Broncos. The Broncos reportedly want him back, but does Evero want to stick around?
- 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis mentions that former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is in the mix to join Payton’s staff in Denver. We could also see Saints’ offensive line and tight ends coach Dan Roushar and former defensive backs coach Kris Richard join Payton in Denver as well.
We will keep this updated with more news and rumors surrounding Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton finalizing his coaching staff.
