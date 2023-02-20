Horse Tracks: Broncos Payton and quiet confidence

Last year at around this time, Broncos Country celebrated the bombastic halftime show recent hire Nathaniel Hackett put on during a Denver Nuggets game wherein he stated that the Broncos were going to “score a lot of points” in 2022.

The Denver Broncos did not score a lot of points in 2022.

With Hackett and his lack of an offensive plan no longer in the building, all eyes are on Sean Payton as he quietly assembles his coaching staff. Sure, there was a little banter at the Super Bowl between him and Rob Gronkowski about a possible return, but that was more for entertainment value than anything else.

There is a confidence around this new coaching staff that’s refreshing to see. The Broncos finally have an “adult” in the building who knows what they are doing. There is going to be a clear plan for these Broncos. Heck, there might even be some sort of accountability in the building for the first time in a long time. Imagine a world where there are consequences for making the same stupid mistakes over and over?

While I don’t believe there is a Super Bowl in the offing this season, I expect good things-foundational things-to happen this season. The seeds of things that the Broncos can build will be planted this season and I will be there with my pants rolled up and watering can in hand to watch it.

HEADLINES

Former Raider, Broncos Defensive Back Dead At 83 - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

Two NFL teams are in mourning this weekend following the passing of one of the first players from the original AFL days.

Rex Ryan interviewed with Broncos in Denver Saturday - ProFootballTalk

Cherry Hills mansion on almost 3 acres once owned by Broncos quarterback drops price to $7.5M | Colorado Business

The one-time Cherry Hills home of former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is for sale for $7.5 million. Plummer owned the home,... (20 Feb 2023, 03:47 am)

Report: Raiders fire defensive line coach Frank Okam - ProFootballTalk

What will happen with Lamar Jackson's contract? - ProFootballTalk

Isaiah Hodgins on new Giants contract: Crazy to see how far I've come - ProFootballTalk

FMIA: Jonathan Gannon on Philly's Defensive Breakdown, and More from My Super Bowl Notebook - ProFootballTalk

Peter King breaks down more of Super Bowl LVII one week later with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and looks ahead to the offseason.

Seahawks' DK Metcalf says NFL wants to drug test him after winning MVP at NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game - CBSSports.com

Metcalf posted a double-double on the hardwood

Commanders officially name Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator

The Washington Commanders have officially named Eric Bieniemy as the team's new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Saturday.

Sources - Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as DC, Drew Petzing as OC

The Cardinals have hired Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator and Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator.

Chiefs' Super Bowl success started with historic 2022 draft class

Led by four rookie Super Bowl starters, the Chiefs’ 2022 class of first-year players combined for 61 starts this season, the most since 1991 for a Super Bowl winner, according to NFL Research.

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals top list; Bills at No. 7

With the 2022 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.

Giants QB Daniel Jones to switch agents as new contract looms

New York quarterback Daniel Jones, who led the Giants to the NFC divisional round last season, is in the process of making an agent change with a new contract and free agency on the horizon, multiple sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Sources - Rex Ryan interviews for Broncos' DC job

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan interviewed Saturday in Denver for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.