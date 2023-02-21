Horse Tracks: Three things for Broncos fans to look forward to in 2023

While it may not be breaking news to anyone, the 2022 Denver Broncos season was a dud of a disaster... a disaster of a dud. A dud, dud, dud, disaster of alliterative proportions. Ugh, what an awful season.

So, it’s February. The Combine is still a couple weeks out, the new league year doesn’t happen until the middle of march, free agency buzz won’t start really heating up for a while yet.

What’s there to look forward to?!

...Here are three things.

Uniforms

With the demise of the NFL’s single helmet rule, teams are now free to swap out their headgear for different colors, enabling them to explore different uniform and color combinations. Could the Broncos unveil a throwback, alternate, or a new look for use on the field?

Maybe.

While a total uniform redesign in unlikely because of the year-long process the league required to get through, throwbacks and/or alternates become great candidates in the 2023 season. In November, the Broncos sent out a survey to fans asking for feedback on uniforms past and present. Who knows just when the first fruits of that effort will bear?

Stadium Upgrades

$100,000,000 in stadium upgrades are just what you need to forget offensive ineptitude and incompetent coaches unable to manage the play clock without fans help, right? Close.

The scoreboard is gettting the most notable attention. It will be bigger and better at 72’ x 225’ - 31’ taller than it previously stood. The stadium team store is also getting an expansion, adding 3,000 sq ft. Most importantly, the wine and cheese crowd in the premium hospitality areas of the stadium will get newly renovated, updated, and refreshed settings in which to enjoy their wine and cheese. Everybody wins.

Will the Real Russ Please Stand Up

Is Russ broken? Was Nathaniel Hackett’s system to blame? Just what do the Denver Broncos have in Russell Wilson.

As Wilson enters his second year in Denver, all eyes are now on him to perform. The narrative that the historically bad offense in 2022 was a product of Hackett’s inexperience at head coach, will not protect Wilson in 2023. Fans are going to expect results from their well-compensated quarterback. Enthusiasm, excuses, and every other tool the Broncos have employed to distract from the raging tire fire of Broncos-brand football over these last 7-season won’t fly this year. At great cost, the Broncos brought in Russell Wilson. At great cost, Sean Payton will now roam the sideline in Denver. Fans are ready to see some return on those investments, starting with Russell Wilson.

