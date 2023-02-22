Is it time for the Broncos’ offensive line to get all grown up?

Zone blocking has been a buzzword in Broncos Country for decades. With Mike Shanahan and Alex Gibbs refining it as a super weapon in the late 90s, we know all about it.

And it seems that no matter what rule changes the NFL puts in place, we keep having that term thrown around. Nathaniel Hackett was the latest and worst to pitch that phrase to fans as a staple of what we would do in 2022.

One of the many things I’m thankful for with the hire of Sean Payton is that we’ll finally be done with trying to run it back with the zone scheme.

Give me some more big nasties like Quinn Meinerz who you do not want to meet alone in a dark alley or a telephone booth. The guy is 6’ 3” and 320 pounds of everything you want up front. He’s superb at run blocking and can hold his own against a pass rush.

I don’t think we’ll be able to revamp the line in one season, but I’m hoping the Broncos find two out of the three answers to the questions we have at C, LG, and RT.

