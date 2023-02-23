Horse Tracks: Potential Broncos Day 2 Selections

1. Cody Mauch- Senior, OT, North Dakota State

Mauch came into North Dakota State as a freshman walk-on tight end that weighed at 221 pounds. He now stands at 6’6 and weighs over 300 pounds, all while being among one of the fastest tackles in this year’s draft with a 4.88 40 time. Mauch has quickness that cannot be taught, along with a wide frame and elite lateral movement that matches up well with NFL speed rushers. In his senior year, he allowed only seven QB hurries and one sack throughout 891 total snaps. Mauch is the tenth ranked tackle in this year’s draft.

2. Gervon Dexter Sr- Junior, DT, Florida

Dexter is a former five-star recruit and has shown to be an extremely durable player starting in over 10 games each year at the college level. He too is also known for his quickness off the line with a quick first step and is able to finish plays. Dexter can be that big body run stuffer in the middle of the defensive line that the Broncos have been needing to stop the run more consistently. Dexter’s strength coach at Florida, Mark Hocke, said that Dexter has a “unique body type with an elite mixture of height, length, and muscle makeup. He’s strong enough to hold the point and quick enough to affect the QB, making him an every down QB nightmare.” After recording 27 run stuffs and 24 total pressures in his junior year, Dexter is projected to land in the third round.

3. DeMarvion Overshown- Senior, LB, Texas

What if I told you there was a 6’4 senior linebacker with 4.5 speed projected to go in the third round? DeMarvion Overshown is his name and he can flat out fly for a linebacker. Although he lacks a little upper body strength to shed blocks, Overshown’s innate ability to locate the ball and then make an authoritative tackle is what every team needs in this league. As offenses keep getting faster, having athletic players in the middle of your defense like Overshown become a top priority for any general manager. The Texas fifth year senior also has a wingspan that is longer than 88% of the NFL combine’s history at his position group. He’s got the speed, build, and awareness to be a good linebacker in the NFL, like any rookie he just needs a little experience and coaching to maximize his potential. Expect to see Overshown on the board when the Broncos are using their two third-round picks.

