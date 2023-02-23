Report: Broncos hire Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator

According to NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager, the Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator. The former Broncos head coach is returning to the team to coach the defense under Sean Payton.

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2023

According to reports, Joseph really impressed during his eight hour in-person interview with Sean Payton last week and that obviously helped him get the job. Reports last week indicated that Rex Ryan was the favorite for the job, but Joseph’s interview clearly changed things there.

