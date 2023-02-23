 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Broncos hire Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator

The Broncos bring back their former head coach to coach their defense.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Week 16 Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager, the Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator. The former Broncos head coach is returning to the team to coach the defense under Sean Payton.

According to reports, Joseph really impressed during his eight hour in-person interview with Sean Payton last week and that obviously helped him get the job. Reports last week indicated that Rex Ryan was the favorite for the job, but Joseph’s interview clearly changed things there.

We will have more on this developing story soon.

