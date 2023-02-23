Report: Broncos hire Joe Lombardi to join Sean Payton’s staff

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Broncos have hired former Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to join Sean Payton’s staff. His role is yet to be determined, but being the Broncos' offensive coordinator is a possibility.

This was a fairly expected hire because of Lombardi’s extensive history with Payton. This will be his third stint with Payton. He had two previously in New Orleans and now will follow him to the Mile High city and coach the Broncos.

Per source, Broncos are hiring Joe Lombardi to be part of their offensive staff (title to be determined but OC a possibility). This will be Lombardi's third assistant coaching stint with Sean Payton. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 23, 2023

If hired as the offensive coordinator, do not worry, that is by title only. Sean Payton runs the offense and calls the plays. The offensive coordinator under Payton is someone he needs to trust and help install the game plan each week.

Lombardi recently was the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator and play-caller for the past two seasons. However, after an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round, the Chargers fired Lombardi and replaced him with former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

So, he is not the most attractive coaching addition, but he did serve as Payton’s quarterback's coach during his two stints with the Saints during his coaching career. He first joined as an assistant back in 2007 before becoming the quarterback's coach from 2009 to 2013. He left to be the Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015 before rejoining the Saints staff as the quarterback’s coach from 2016 to 2020. So, he is very familiar with Payton and seems likely to join his staff as his quarterback's coach or even offensive coordinator. Remember, Payton runs the offense and is the play-caller, so having someone he can trust in the roles under him is important.

In the end, I am not too worried about this hire. I want Payton to hire coaches he is comfortable with and trusts to install the game plan and follow the vision he has. Yes, his stint with the Chargers was not good, but he will not have that same role here in Denver.