Report: Broncos hire Greg Manusky to be their inside linebackers coach

According to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, the Denver Broncos are hiring Greg Manusky to be their inside linebackers coach.

Michael Wilhoite, who was hired by the Broncos as well to coach linebackers will be the Broncos' outside linebackers coach according to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis.

Manusky, like Wilhoite, is a former NFL linebacker who played for the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs during his career from 1988 to 1999. He then joined the coaching ranks in 2001 as a linebackers coach for the Commanders. He then joined the then San Diego Chargers as a linebackers coach in 2002 and held that position through 2006. He then had stints as a defensive coordinator with the Chargers, Colts, and Commanders before being the Minnesota Vikings' inside linebackers coach this past year. Now, he joins Sean Payton’s coaching staff and will work under newly hired defensive coordinator Vance Joseph with the Broncos.

With the Broncos, he will be getting Josey Jewell who has been called the “glue” of the Broncos defense. After that, we could see some new names in Denver, or potentially bringing back breakout linebacker Alex Singleton as well.

The Broncos' coaching staff is coming together, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We learned today that former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has been hired as the defensive coordinator and that they will be retaining defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and up-and-coming secondary coach Christian Parker as well. Add in Wilhoite as the outside linebackers coach and now Manusky as the inside linebackers coach and the staff is nearly complete.