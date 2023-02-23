Report: Broncos have hired former quarterback Davis Webb to be their quarterbacks coach

Here is an interesting one. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are hiring former NFL quarterback Davis Webb to be their quarterbacks coach. Webb was the backup quarterback for the New York Giants this past season and now will work with quarterback Russell Wilson in Denver.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

The 28-year-old Webb was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft and bounced around the league as a backup for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and again previously with the New York Giants. Now, he is leaving the state of New York to join Sean Payton’s offensive coaching staff in Denver with the Broncos.

Schefter reported back in January that Webb was offered the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s job last year to work with All-Pro Josh Allen, but decided to continue his playing career with the New York Giants with Brian Daboll. However, Schefter noted that Webb would consider making the jump into coaching this offseason if the right opportunity presented itself, and apparently, it did in Denver.

He will now be tasked to fix quarterback Russell Wilson. We saw Wilson look like a shell of himself last season under Nathaniel Hackett’s offense, but that figures to change this season. The addition of offensive guru Sean Payton as head coach should help Wilson alone, but hopefully, Webb who was viewed as a future coach already can help as well.

I understand why some may question this move. Hiring a first-time coach who was a backup quarterback for the Giants last season to be your quarterback's coach? However, the Bills, a pretty well-run organization did the same last year and I personally would trust Sean Payton’s evaluation here. So, let us wait and see how this plays out and hopefully, Webb can help get Russell Wilson right again in 2023.