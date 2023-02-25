Important 2023 NFL offseason dates

In the final week of rest and relaxation in the NFL calendar is this weekend. Next week, we head straight into the NFL Combine and after that we’re staring free agency in the face. I thought it might be good to drop an updated offseason calendar for everyone.

The NFL tracks their calendar for the entire year, but I added the dates of things that are the most important for us Broncos fans to remember here below. All times Mountain.

NFL Offseason Dates 2023 Date Event Date Event February 28-March 6 NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. March 7 Prior to 2:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players. March 13-15 Free Agency Legal Tampering Period Begins at 12:00 p.m. on March 13th. March 15 The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 2:00 p.m., New York time. March 26-29 Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona. April 3 Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. April 21 Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. April 26 Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents. April 27-29 NFL Draft, Kansas City, Missouri. May 2 Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft. May 15 Rookie Football Development Programs begin. May 18-21 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Los Angeles, California. May 22-24 Spring League Meeting, Minneapolis, Minnesota June 1 Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned restricted free agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

