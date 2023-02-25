Broncos officially announce their coaching staff under head coach Sean Payton

After weeks of interviews done by newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos and Payton have officially announced multiple additions to their coaching staff. Many of these were already reported, but we have a couple of new additions announced as well.

Head Coach - Sean Payton

As we know, Payton was officially hired and acquired about a month ago and has spent the last few weeks assembling this coaching staff. He is considered an offensive mastermind and will look to fix the Broncos' offense and bring a winning culture back to the Denver Broncos.

Assistant head coach - Mike Westhoff

The longtime special teams coach has come out of retirement to join Sean Payton’s coaching staff. He will be his assistant head coach who will oversee the special teams.

Paul Kelly - Assistant to Head Coach Sean Payton

Kelly served in this role under former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan when he coached the Washington Commanders and now will serve in that same role here with the Broncos.

Offensive coaching staff

Offensive Coordinator - Joe Lombardi

Pass game coordinator - John Morton

Wide receivers coach - Keary Colbert

Tight ends coach - Declan Doyle

Offensive line coach - Zach Strief

We knew the Broncos hired former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, but his role was undetermined at the time of reporting. Now, the Broncos have officially named him the new offensive coordinator. He has had multiple stints with Sean Payton in the past and now will rejoin him once again in Denver.

John Morton, who is serving as the Broncos' pass game coordinator was Payton’s wide receivers coach from 2015 through 2016 before becoming the New York Jets offensive coordinator in 2017. This past season he was a senior offensive assistant for the Detroit Lions

Keary Kolbert, a former NFL wide receiver who had a stint with the Broncos during his playing career is now the Broncos' wide receivers coach under Sean Payton. He has been coaching in the college ranks since 2010 and was Florida’s wide receivers coach last season. This will be his first coaching job in the NFL.

Tight End’s coach Declan Doyle has spent the past four seasons as an offensive assistant but now will follow Sean Payton to Denver. This will be his first year as a positional coach in the NFL.

Former longtime New Orleans Saints offensive lineman who played his entire career with Sean Payton will now join him in Denver as the Broncos offensive line coach. He spent the past two seasons as the Saints assistant offensive line coach and is viewed as an up-and-coming coach.

Other notes

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis notes that quarterbacks coach Davis Webb was not included in the announcement because they are finalizing his deal.

The offensive staff is not yet complete because they are still without a running backs coach.

Defensive coaching staff

Defensive coordinator - Vance Joseph

Outside linebackers coach - Greg Manusky

Inside linebackers coach - Michael Wilhoite

Defensive backs coach - Christian Parker

Defensive line coach - Marcus Dixon

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has returned to Denver to coach the Broncos' defense after previously coaching the Arizona Cardinals' defense. After the Cardinals hired head coach Jonathan Gannon, the team parted ways with Joseph. He will now take over a defensive unit that looked dominant at times last season under former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Manusky is a longtime linebackers coach with defensive coordinator experience who previously coached the Minnesota Vikings' inside linebackers last season. Now, he will coach the Broncos inside linebackers under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Former NFL linebacker Michael Wilhoite last served as a linebackers coach for the division rival Los Angeles Chargers last season but now will join Sean Payton’s staff and coach under Vance Joseph. With the Broncos, he will look to coach up the Broncos young but talented edge rushing unit.

Sean Payton and the Broncos decided to retain defensive line coach Marcus Dixon. He was hired for the job last season and impressed enough to remain there despite a head coaching change. This will be his second season with the Broncos and his second as the defensive line coach

Defensive backs coach Christian Parker was retained as well and has not survived two head coaching changes. He is viewed as an up-and-coming coach and was even considered for defensive coordinator. This will be his third season with the Broncos and his third season coaching their defensive backs.

Special teams coaching staff

Special teams coach - Ben Kotwica

Assistant special teams coach - Chris Banjo

Ben Kotwica is an experienced special teams coach who worked with assistant head coach Mike Westhoff during their time with the New York Jets. Now, the two will look to improve a special teams unit that has struggled the past few years.

Chris Banjo was an active NFL player last season and was viewed as a special teams leader for the Arizona Cardinals. However, he has decided to hang up the cleats and join the coaching ranks as an assistant head coach with the Denver Broncos.

Strength and conditioning

Head of strength and conditioning - Dan Dalrymple

Assistant strength and conditioning - Korey Jones

The Broncos looked to improve their strength and conditioning team after the Broncos struggled with injuries under the prior staff the past few seasons and hope they did just that with the hiring of Dalrymple. He is viewed as one of the best in his field. He has experience with Sean Payton with the Saints and now will join him in Denver with the Broncos. Hopefully, the Broncos' injury rate will improve under this new staff.

Korey Jones has been part of the strength and conditioning staff since 2020 and will continue in that role with Sean Payton as head coach.