NFL Scouting Combine 2023: TV schedule, how to watch and more

As noted in yesterday’s NFL offseason dates post, the NFL Combine will begin this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The first players will arrive today, but the first official event will begin on Monday, February 27, 2023.

For the Denver Broncos, the positions of greatest need are somewhat in this order: Offensive Linemen, Defensive Linemen, Running Back, Inside and Outside Linebackers. As a team coming off a terrible season and another coaching change, it isn’t ideal for them to have no draft picks until the third round. They will need to find some diamonds in the rough this draft season..

Here is how you can watch the 2023 NFL Combine and what dates might be of particular interest for you.

2023 NFL Combine

Date: February 27 - March 6, 2023

February 27 - March 6, 2023 Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: FuboTV

When are the NFL combine workouts?

Thursday, March 2 (1 pm): Defensive line and linebackers Friday, March 3 (1 pm): Defensive backs and special teams Saturday, March 4 (11 am): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends Sunday, March 5 (11 am): Running backs and offensive line

All times are Mountain.

Groups 1 (DL) and 2 (LB)

Monday, Feb. 27: Registration, hospital pre-exams, orientation, team interviews

Tuesday, Feb. 28: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 1: Ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meetings, team interviews

Thursday, Mar. 2: Measurements, on-field workout

Friday, Mar. 3: Bench press, broadcast interviews, and departure from Indianapolis

Groups 3 (DB) and 4 (PK/ST)

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Registration, hospital pre-exams, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 1: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

Thursday, Mar. 2: Ortho exams, media interviews, NFLPA meetings, team interviews

Friday, Mar. 3: Measurements, kicking workout, on-field workout

Saturday, Mar. 4: Bench press, broadcast interviews, and departure from Indianapolis

Groups 5 (QB), 6 (WR), and 7 (TE)

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Registration, orientation, team interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 1: Hospital pre-exams, NFLPA meetings, team interviews

Thursday, Mar. 2: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews

Friday, Mar. 3: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

Saturday, Mar. 4: Measurements, on-field workout

Sunday, Mar. 5: Bench press and departure from Indianapolis

Groups 8 (OL) and 9 (RB)

Wednesday, Mar. 1: Registration, orientation, team interviews

Thursday, Mar. 2: Hospital pre-exams, NFLPA meetings, team interviews

Friday, Mar. 3: General medical exams, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews

Saturday, Mar. 4: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

Sunday, Mar. 5: Measurements, on-field workout

Monday, Mar. 6: Bench press and departure from Indianapolis

NFL Combine Results

This chart from an old tweet by Gil Brandt should be a useful tool for the casual observer when watching the workouts later this week.