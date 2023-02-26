Dan Reeves overlooked for Hall of Fame long enough

The list of former Denver Broncos who should be in the Hall of Fame is a long one.

No doubt the list has shrunk over the last 10 years, but there’s still no member of the Orange Crush defense in the supposed museum. One of the greatest defenses ever has no representation.

But one of the most glaring absences is Dan Reeves.

To this day, for the fans who were alive, you will get “he held John Elway back” after you mention his name. But his accomplishments over the course of his incredible football life speak for themselves. And Reeves should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Period.

He took four different teams to Super Bowls.

Reeves won over 200 games.

As a player and coach, he went to nine Super Bowls, winning two. In fact, he guided a Broncos team in the 1980s to three Super Bowls in four years.

Yet Reeves isn’t in the Hall of Fame.

That needs to change. But was the case with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, if and when Reeves get inducted, it’ll be posthumously since Reeves died in January of 2022. Still, Reeves should get his rightful place in Canton.

As T.J. Simers wrote earlier this week:

“Reeves was quintessential NFL, the kind of dedicated man who made the NFL as strong as it is, the successful player, assistant coach and respected head coach. Reeves dedicated himself to the game for decades with unrelenting intensity.”

