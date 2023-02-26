Broncos free agency target: Jordan Poyer

With Vance Joseph finally being announced as the Denver Broncos new defensive coordinator, we can finally start to think about the addition of free agents who might fit his scheme. One of the hot names in free agency this off-season could be Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

The 31 year old played his last 5 seasons with the Bills, helping them to become a team that is always in the discussion for Super Bowl contenders in recent seasons. Now, he has an opportunity to test the free agent market.

Poyer was drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles made him the 218 pick that year. Cut after just 3 games, the Cleveland Browns claimed him off waivers. He became a regular contributor on defense there, and started the first 6 games of the 2016 season. His season was cut short by a lacerated kidney which was the result of a crushing block in a loss at the Tennessee Titans.

That offseason he went to Buffalo and was the regular starter there. In 2021 he was named to the First Team AP All-Pro team, and in 2022 he made his first Pro Bowl. He has 22 interceptions since joining the Bills, and he is a solid tackler.

Depending on what the Broncos choose to do in their secondary, he could be a good fit for Vance Joseph. Though slightly younger, and consistently an All-Pro in his own right, Justin Simmons could find himself on the trading block in an effort to garner more draft capital for the new Sean Payton led franchise. Poyer could fill that hole if that happened.

The big issue with Poyer seems to be his desire to play in a state that is warm and doesn’t require players to pay their taxes. Poyer has mentioned on his own podcast that playing in Miami would be ideal.

Luring him to Denver could be a difficult task with those variables on the table. At 31 years old, Poyer is likely looking to sign a contract that will get him close to the end of his career. While he might be a scheme fit for the Broncos, he seems to have his eyes firmly locked on a move to Florida.

Spotrac has Poyer’s value at $11 million average annual salary. That would be a big chunk of the Broncos salary cap tied up in the safety position. I don’t want to call safety a luxury position, but it certainly isn’t a major need for the Broncos right now.

He might be a player to take a swing at, but it doesn’t seem to be in the team’s best interest for the Broncos to really go after a player like Poyer, unless they traded Justin Simmons for some reason. He will be just fine as a member of the Miami Dolphins.