Broncos free agency target: Alex Singleton

The Denver Broncos got their money’s worth when they signed inside linebacker Alex Singleton to a 1-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2022. Singleton secured a starting spot alongside Josey Jewell and became a tackling machine for the Broncos defense last season.

He piled up 163 combine tackles, including two games where he amassed the fourth (21) and fifth (20) most combined tackles in a single game in NFL history. His 19 solo tackles in Week 6 were the second-most in NFL history.

.@alexsingleton49 was on a mission Monday night.



With 21 combined tackles against the @chargers, Singleton was just three tackles shy of tying the NFL’s single-game record for combined tackles.



Nineteen of those tackles were solo tackles, the second-most of all time. pic.twitter.com/0b6oDUur96 — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 19, 2022

He wasn’t just a two-game wonder either, as he consistently was around the football in almost every game. He had under 8 combine tackles in just three games.

An underrated bonus for Singleton is that he is also a pretty good special teams player. He played a good chunk of special teams snaps while also being a major contributor on a majority of defensive snaps. It’s good to have versatility on the roster.

At 29, Singleton probably has a couple of years left in the tank, so the Broncos should look at bringing him back in 2023. After his play last season, the price likely went up. However, if they can get him back on the roster at a reasonable price then I think it would be a great low-cost get to keep some of those defensive pieces in place.

What do you think: should the Broncos make resigning Alex Singleton a priority ahead of free agency?