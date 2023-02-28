Sean Payton says he will talk to Matt Patricia at the combine and “wouldn’t rule out” having him join the coaching staff

Last week, we learned that Sean Payton interviewed New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia to be the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. As we know, that job eventually went to former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. Then, it was put out there that Patricia could join the Broncos defensive staff as a linebackers coach, but that never happened.

Since then, the Broncos have filled out their coaching staff without Patricia on it, but the door is not closed on him joining the Broncos staff. During the NFL scouting combine press conferences, Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated that he will speak with Patricia at the combine and wouldn’t rule out him joining his staff.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added on by saying he wouldn’t be surprised if Patricia joined the Broncos staff as a defensive assistant to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

From NFL Now: Matt Patricia joining the #Broncos staff in a senior defensive role would make sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/4uCetDSLcG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

In New England, Patricia was one of the better defensive coordinators in the league from 2012 to 2017 and his performance during that time earned him a head coaching gig with the Detroit Lions. So, he has a good background that could be useful for the Broncos and Vance Joseph.

Payton did indicate that he will talk with Vance Joseph about this before moving forward, so we do not need to worry about any hurt feelings or toe-stepping there.

The Broncos are in a tough division that has the now two-time champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes and quarterback Justin Herbert who is one of the best in the league. So, having a good defense is paramount and needed to have success in the AFC West. If you want to have success in AFC alone, you need to slow down quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and others. So, anything the Broncos can do to potentially improve their defense, I am all for.

Like I said, Patricia has a history of being a top defensive coordinator and adding him to assist the defense and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sounds like a good plan to me. Now, it is not guaranteed that this will happen, but it sounds like Payton wants it to happen, so we shall what happens.