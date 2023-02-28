Broncos General Manager George Paton: “We would love to have Alex Singleton back”

During free agency last season, the Denver Broncos signed former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker/special teams standout Alex Singleton to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million dollars. The expectations for him were rather low and many assumed he would just be a special teams player for the team. However, he ended up being so much more important to the team and had himself a bit of a breakout year for the Broncos last season. Now, it sounds like the Broncos would like him back.

During Broncos general manager George Paton’s press conference at the NFL scouting combine, he told reporters that “we would love to have Alex Singleton back”.

Paton raved about Singleton and called him a “baller”, and a leader, and mentioned how players gravitate towards him, and that they would love to have him back.

“He’s just a baller. We signed him to be a really good special teamer, compete for the starting job, and didn’t even start. He started the year and then he just took off. He’s just a football player. We’d love to have Alex back. He’s a great leader and has a nose for the ball, and players gravitate towards him. We’d like to have Alex back.”

This past season for the Broncos, in just 12 starts, Singleton totaled a ridiculous 163 tackles for them. That was a career-high for him and he quickly became a pretty solid player for the Broncos' defense and paired nicely with fellow linebacker Josey Jewell.

Singleton is now a free agent and after a season like this, he will likely make much more than the $1.1 million dollar he signed for last season. If he does re-sign with the Broncos, he will be playing under a new defensive coordinator, but Vance Joseph’s defense runs a similar defense and Singleton would fit in.

Now, there will be competition for Singleton’s services and one of those teams might be the Carolina Panthers. They hired Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator and Singleton had his breakout year under Evero last season with the Broncos. So, there could be some mutual interest there and the Panthers do have a need at linebacker as well.

I personally would like to see Singleton re-signed. He likely would not cost too much and he really did play well last season. He seems like the type of player Sean Payton wants in his locker room as well to help build the culture he envisions. Plus, he is a tackling machine who would help keep the Broncos' run defense strong, so that is a positive as well.