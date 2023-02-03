Broncos reportedly request interview with Steelers’ linebackers coach Brian Flores

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position. According to Mike Klis of 9News, this doesn’t necessarily mean the team will be parting ways with Ejiro Evero, but it could signal that the two sides could not work out an agreement for this season.

Flores is also an interesting choice given he had named the Broncos in a racial discrimination lawsuit just a year ago. The lawsuit was over the interview process during the Broncos’ 2019 head coaching search that had resulted in the hiring of Vic Fangio. The longtime New England Patriots defensive assistant has actually never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He landed the head coaching job in Miami as a former linebackers coach.

Since he hasn’t been a defensive coordinator before, it is difficult to say what his tendencies or history is. As the Dolphins head coach, that defense did lead the league in takeaways in one of his three seasons and was Top 10 in takeaways in his final year. That defense was near dead last when he took over, so that is definitely something to note given he is interviewing for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position.

With the personnel on this Broncos’ unit, Flores could be a good match. His style tends to be on the aggressive side and the Broncos have the players in the secondary to make that work out well. His experience with linebackers and edge rushers is also something that could benefit the Broncos pass rush.