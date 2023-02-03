Report: Broncos have requested to interview Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position

According to NFL Network’s NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position.

We found out earlier this morning that they requested to interview Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position and now they ad Desai to the list as well. Reports indicate that this does not mean Ejiro Evero is for sure gone, but two requests seem to indicate he is most likely leaving the team. So we shall see how that works out.

Desai is currently the associate head coach/defensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks but was the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator in 2021. Before that, he served as a defensive quality control coach for the Bears from 2013 to 2018. He then was elevated to a safeties coach in 2019 and held that role through 2020 before taking over as the defensive coordinator for the Bears the following year.

Desai has been a popular defensive coordinator candidate this cycle but has yet to be hired. He has interviewed with the Cleveland Browns as well as the Miami Dolphins who just recently hired Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator position, and with the Minnesota Vikings.

As the Bears' defensive coordinator, Desai earned praise for getting the most out of a unit that battled multiple injuries to key members of that defense. He is now getting looks as a defensive coordinator again this cycle.

Personally, I would much prefer Brian Flores. He is a former head coach who did a fantastic job with the Miami Dolphins' defense during his time there. He should still be a head coach as well and would just be a solid hire for Sean Payton. Desai seems like an intriguing candidate, but I think Flores is the best candidate available right now.