Denver Broncos officially sign head coach Sean Payton to a five-year deal

Sean Payton officially signed his five-year contract today with the Broncos, tying him to Denver through the 2027 season, per sources. Denver now has its man, officially. pic.twitter.com/yE5yt0iwOD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2023

The Broncos and Saints agreed on a trade earlier in the week that sent a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints while the Broncos acquired Payton and a 2024 third-round pick.

9NEW Denver’s Mike Klis is stating that Payton has been in the building since Wednesday and has been conducting business and working on forming a staff. It sounds like the terms of the deal were all agreed on before this, but they were just dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s before finalizing this deal.

In recent days, Payton has interviewed defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero about the Broncos defensive coordinator job, but it sounds like he is heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Payton has since requested to interview Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks defensive assistant Sean Desai for the Broncos defensive coordinator job.

With Payton’s contract now signed, his number one mission is to fix the offense and quarterback Russell Wilson. He has been the mastermind behind the prolific Saints offense that ranked in the top 10 in offense consistently during his tenure there. He’ll be tasked to bring that level of offense to the Broncos while creating a scheme that fits quarterback Russell Wilson’s strengths.

The cupboard is not bare on offense either for Payton. They have wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who had a bit of a breakout season in 2023, and two big play-making wide receivers in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Also, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich flashed explosive play-making potential. Running back Javonte Williams did suffer a significant knee injury, but if he is able to return to 100%, he would also be a key member of Sean Payton’s offense in Denver as well.

Fixing the Broncos’ offensive line will be another thing he will need to work on. That unit has struggled a good deal recently, but his offensive lines in New Orleans have always been good, especially at tackle. I expect a lot of work, money, and draft picks to be spent on this unit in the coming months. Hopefully, he brings back Hall of Fame offensive line coach Mike Munchak back to the Broncos as well. He was strangely let go last year by Nathaniel Hackett but remains close to the area and would likely want to return if offered the job.

In the end, the Broncos made their big swing and connected. They got Sean Payton and will move forward hoping he can fix Russell Wilson, their offensive line, and get the Broncos back in the postseason conversation once again. Also, hopefully, we can now defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next season.