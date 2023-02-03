Report: Minnesota Vikings request to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position

According to NFL Networks insider Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

As of now, the Broncos have not blocked the Vikings request. Earlier this year, they did block the Atlanta Falcons request to interview Evero for their defensive coordinator position.

The #Vikings requested permission to interview #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for the same job, per source. Coach Sean Payton has spoken to Evero about his old job, but has not given freedom to speak with teams.



Meanwhile, Denver requested Brian Flores & Sean Desai for their DC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2023

Earlier this week it was reported that the Vikings were waiting to see if Evero would become available so they can put in a request to interview him. There was a bit of buzz and smoke that there was mutual interest there, and it appears the two sides will be able to interview.

Newly hired Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with Evero earlier this week to see if he would continue to be the team's defensive coordinator. There was a bit of smoke that Evero wanted out after the team fired his best friend Nathaniel Hackett. He did turn down the interim job that was offered to him because of his relationship with Hackett, so it makes sense.

The writing on the wall became clear earlier today when reports came out that the Broncos have put out requests to interview Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position. That would seem to indicate that the Broncos were moving in another direction at defensive coordinator and allowing Evero to join the Vikings as the rumors have suggested.

Evero was on the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams coaching staff last year with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. So it appears the two have a good relationship and have a mutual interest in working together again.

As of now, Evero is still in the running for two head coaching jobs with the Cardinals and Colts but does not seem like the favorite for either job. However, he did interview for all five head coaching vacancies and appears to be a hot up-and-coming head coaching candidate in the future. If he gets the Vikings' job and is able to turn that unit around, he will be a top head coaching candidate next season.

As for the Broncos, it appears they have moved on as well and Payton will look to hire Brian Flores and Sean Desai to run his defense. Personally, I am hoping for Flores, but Desai looks intriguing as well. The Broncos' defense remained elite after a coaching change last year and I hope they do the same this upcoming season.