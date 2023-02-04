Pat Surtain voted best cornerback in the NFL by other cornerbacks and offensive players

Something we all already knew about Denver Broncos second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II, has been confirmed in a vote by other NFL cornerbacks and offensive players. Surtain is the best cornerback in the entire league.

The TOP 5 CBs in the #NFL this season - ranked by those who play their position and those they line up against.



Thoughts?! pic.twitter.com/Ts9ldNjSvc — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 3, 2023

It’s crazy, but there were a few games where he faltered a bit and the mistakes were so minor that it was really only noticeable because Surtain just doesn’t make them. At 22, he has a decade of dominance ahead of him and as a fan I can’t wait to enjoy his career fully.

Right now, he’s enjoying himself at the Pro Bowl Games. They have gotten elaborate since I was a young lad in the 1990s.

Y’all ain’t never seen this done before ‍ https://t.co/jSijms5kdr — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) February 3, 2023

