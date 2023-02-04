 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat Surtain voted best cornerback in the NFL by other cornerbacks and offensive players

The Denver Broncos have the best cornerback in the NFL. At least if you ask other NFL cornerbacks and the offensive players who have to go up against them.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v New York Giants Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

Something we all already knew about Denver Broncos second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II, has been confirmed in a vote by other NFL cornerbacks and offensive players. Surtain is the best cornerback in the entire league.

It’s crazy, but there were a few games where he faltered a bit and the mistakes were so minor that it was really only noticeable because Surtain just doesn’t make them. At 22, he has a decade of dominance ahead of him and as a fan I can’t wait to enjoy his career fully.

Right now, he’s enjoying himself at the Pro Bowl Games. They have gotten elaborate since I was a young lad in the 1990s.

