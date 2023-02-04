Report: Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

According to NFL Networks insider Tom Pelissero, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator position.

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their DC job, per source. Carolina previously interviewed Evero for their head coaching job and he impressed. The #Vikings want to interview him for DC, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2023

The Panthers have joined the Vikings in the pursuit of Evero but as of now, the Broncos have yet to approve either team's request to interview their defensive coordinator. There still is buzz that the Vikings are the favorites for him, but his services are in demand and he is still under contract with the Broncos.

Newly hired Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with Evero earlier this week to see if he would continue to be the team’s defensive coordinator. There was a bit of smoke that Evero wanted out after the team fired his best friend Nathaniel Hackett. He did turn down the interim job that was offered to him because of his relationship with Hackett, so it makes sense.

The writing on the wall became clear earlier today when reports came out that the Broncos have put out requests to interview Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position. That would seem to indicate that the Broncos were moving in another direction at defensive coordinator and allowing Evero to join the Vikings as the rumors have suggested.

Evero was on the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams coaching staff last year with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. So it appears the two have a good relationship and have a mutual interest in working together again. As for the Panthers, they interviewed Evero for their head coaching job but now would like him to join their staff under Frank Reich as the defensive coordinator

As of now, Evero is still in the running for two head coaching jobs with the Cardinals and Colts but does not seem like the favorite for either job. However, he did interview for all five head coaching vacancies and appears to be a hot up-and-coming head coaching candidate in the future. If he gets the Vikings or Panthers jobs and is able to turn that unit around, he will be a top head coaching candidate next season.

As for the Broncos, it appears they have moved on as well and Payton will look to hire Brian Flores and Sean Desai to run his defense. Personally, I am hoping for Flores, but Desai looks intriguing as well. The Broncos’ defense remained elite after a coaching change last year and I hope they do the same this upcoming season.